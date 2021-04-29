NFL Draft 2021: Oakland native Alijah Vera-Tucker selected No. 14 overall

(KRON) — Bay Area, represent!
The first California pick in the 2021 NFL Draft was Oakland native Alijah Vera-Tucker.
The New York Jets traded up from No. 23 to No. 14 to get Vera-Tucker in the first round.
New York sent its first-round pick, No. 23, and two third round picks, No. 66 and No. 86, to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for the 14th pick and a fourth-rounder, No. 143.
The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Trojan played tackle for USC, but will switch to guard in the league.
Vera-Tucker, 21, was born and raised in Oakland and attended Bishop O’Dowd High School.