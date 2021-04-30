NFL Draft: 49ers select Bay Area native on Day 2

5:20 P.M.: The San Francisco 49ers select Bay Area native Aaron Banks with the No. 48 pick in the NFL Draft.
The Notre Dame guard grew up in Alameda and was a 4-star recruit of El Cerrito High School.
4:55 P.M.: San Francisco traded its No. 43 pick to Las Vegas.
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Day two of the 2021 NFL Draft has arrived.
With a new quarterback on their roster, the San Francisco 49ers have a lot of work to do to fill the rest of it.
The Niners have two picks on Friday, No. 43 and No. 102, and six on Saturday, with Nos. 117, 155, 172, 180, 194 and 230.
San Francisco got the quarterback they wanted, Trey Lance, on Day 1.
