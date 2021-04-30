NFL Draft: 49ers select Bay Area native on Day 2

MIAMI, FLORIDA – JANUARY 29: A San Francisco 49ers helmet is displayed prior to a press conference with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell for Super Bowl LIV at the Hilton Miami Downtown on January 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida. The 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the 54th playing of the Super Bowl, Sunday February 2nd. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

5:20 P.M.: The San Francisco 49ers select Bay Area native Aaron Banks with the No. 48 pick in the NFL Draft.

The Notre Dame guard grew up in Alameda and was a 4-star recruit of El Cerrito High School.

4:55 P.M.: San Francisco traded its No. 43 pick to Las Vegas.

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Day two of the 2021 NFL Draft has arrived.

With a new quarterback on their roster, the San Francisco 49ers have a lot of work to do to fill the rest of it.

The Niners have two picks on Friday, No. 43 and No. 102, and six on Saturday, with Nos. 117, 155, 172, 180, 194 and 230.

San Francisco got the quarterback they wanted, Trey Lance, on Day 1.

