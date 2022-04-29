LAS VEGAS — Sixty names went off the board before the San Francisco 49ers made their first selection of the 2022 NFL Draft, but once the wait ended the team took USC linebacker Drake Jackson No. 61 overall. San Francisco traded its first round pick to Miami before the 2021 draft in the deal that brought quarterback Trey Lance to the 49ers.

The 49ers entered Day 2 of the draft with the No. 61, No. 93 and No. 105 overall picks. They own six picks from the fourth round through the seventh.

Drake Jackson

Drake Jackson played three seasons for USC, totaling 103 tackles, 12.5 sacks and two interceptions in 27 games. He was named to the All-PAC 12 Second Team in each of his three seasons.

Jackson’s most productive season came when he was a freshman in 2019. He made 46 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and defended three passes. The effort landed him on Pro Football Focus’ Freshman All-American Second Team.

Jackson is listed at 6-foot-3 and 254 pounds. He hails from Corona, CA and was a four-star prospect out of Centennial High School, choosing the Trojans over offers from Arizona State, Oregon and other schools.

NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote the following about Jackson:

“Jackson lacks play strength but has the frame to add muscle and mass. He’s a loose-limbed, restless pass rusher with the activity level to find angles and openings in both his primary and secondary rush. However, he lacks successful counters to do it consistently against stronger tackles. Jackson also lacks the take-on toughness and functional anchor needed to hold up at the point on run downs. He has developmental rush potential, but needs a major upgrade in grit and technique against the run.”