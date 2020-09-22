NFL fines Raiders’ Head Coach Jon Gruden for not wearing a mask during MNF game

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KRON) – The NFL reportedly fined Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden and New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton, $100,00, for not wearing a mask during the Monday Night Football game, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Gruden wasn’t the only coach to receive the fine. Adding to the list of head coaches including 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan, Seahawks’ Pete Carroll, and Broncos’ Vic Fangio.

The coaches’ teams were also punished, with $250,000 fines.

The league sent out a warning the week prior letting organizations know if the coaching staff did not comply with COVID-19 safety protocols, teams would be punished.

The league’s Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent stated, “The NFL-NFLPA gameday protocol, which reflects the advice of infectious disease experts, club medical staffs and local and state governmental regulations, requires all individuals with bench area access [including coaches and members of the club medical staff] to wear face coverings at all times.”

Vincent added, “Failure to adhere to this requirement will result in accountability measures being imposed against offending individuals and/or clubs. The face covering must be worn as designed so that it securely fits across the wearer’s nose and mouth to prevent the transmission of the virus.”

The league fined head coaches and teams a total of $1.7 million dollars for not wearing masks in Week 2, according to Schefter.

