NFL games moved due to recent COVID-19 outbreaks

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After the NFL’s worse three-day stretch of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, the league announced Friday the postponement of three games this weekend.

The Las Vegas Raiders-Cleveland Browns game on Saturday has been moved to Monday Dec. 20 at 2 p.m. Pacific on NFL Network.

Sunday’s games of the Washington Football Team-Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks-Los Angeles Rams have both been moved to Tuesday on FOX at 4 p.m.

Games will air at the same time, so depending on where you live will determine which game you can watch.

In a time where vaccines against the virus are readily available, the NFL strayed away from postponing games like it did during the 2020 season when vaccines were not available.

Before the 2021 season, the NFL implemented a rule that if a COVID outbreak happened at the hands of unvaccinated individuals, that team would be penalized with a forfeit and loss — incentivizing players get the vaccine but not requiring it due to pushback from the players’ union.

The Browns have at least 18 players on COVID-19 reserve list, including half of their 22 starters.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was not happy about the NFL’s COVID protocols, making his voice heard in a series of tweets.

Postponing the game will give time for vaccinated individuals who are asymptomatic to test negative twice 24 hours apart to be eligible to play.

The total number of player cases reached 88 by the end of Tuesday but 100 cases is more accurate.

The San Francisco 49ers’ home game against the Atlanta Falcons remains scheduled for this Sunday at 4:05 p.m. on CBS.

