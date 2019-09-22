NFL officials discuss surge of holding calls

(KRON) – The National Football League held a conference call Saturday night to discuss an increase of holding flags thrown this season.

Senior vice president of officiating Al Riveron explained to ESPN’s officiating analyst John Parry, “Such conference calls are common during the course of the season.”

Offensive holding has been a focus of officiating crews this season, and the results on the field are clear. According to ESPN, 178 holding flags have been called in the first two weeks of the NFL season. A 66% growth compared to the 2018 season.

Players are taking to social media to explain their frustration.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said while watching the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars, “I’m turning off this game I can’t watch these ridiculous penalties anymore.”

Brady added, “Too many penalties. Just let us play!!!!”

The quarterback wasn’t the only one to feel frustrated.

Sports Illustrated posted a picture Thursday night poking fun at the NFL’s officials for calling an excessive amount of penalties.

Thursday Night Football summary pic.twitter.com/EwgbfN9pgy — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 20, 2019

ESPN’s Kevin Seifert confirmed that NFL officials left Saturday’s conference call on the same page moving forward regarding offensive holding.

Filed to ESPN: @NFLOfficiating held a conference call Saturday night with referees. Multiple topics discussed, but clear effort to get everyone on same page on offensive holding moving forward. Story to post soon. @JohnParryESPN — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) September 22, 2019

Seifert explained, “Riveron instructed referees to continue emphasizing the need for offensive linemen to immediately move their blocks inside the defender’s frame if they initiate the block outside. But on frontside and other blocks, Riveron counseled them to allow for more time to get the block inside the frame before throwing a flag.”

