NFL: Players can't practice or play with unapproved helmets

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) – While Raiders star receiver Antonio Brown fights to use his old helmet, the NFL reiterated its stance that players aren’t allowed to practice or play with unapproved equipment.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy tweeted out a statement Monday without mentioning Brown by name that said players can only use helmets that have been certified by experts to be safe to use.

“The player can’t practice or play in games with equipment that’s not approved,” McCarthy wrote. “If he doesn’t play or practice he is in breach of his contract and doesn’t get paid. NFL policy is that helmets have to be certified by NOSCAE. They don’t certify equipment that’s (older) than 10 years.”

The National Operating Committee on Standards for Athletic Equipment sets performance and test standards for equipment.

