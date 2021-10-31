NFL players celebrate Halloween by showing off costumes before kickoff

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen flashes a thumb up as he wears golfer attire as his Halloween costume as he heads to the locker room prior to an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The last time Halloween was on a Sunday was back in 2010.

This year is the first time in over 10 years Oct. 31 falls on an NFL Sunday.

With eyes on what the players wear when they enter the building on a normal Sunday, eyes will be on the costumes donned on this Halloween and NFL Sunday.

Costume highlights from Sunday’s games include players from the Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons, and Los Angeles Chargers.

The San Francisco 49ers did not post pictures on Twitter of their players wearing costumes before they took on the Chicago Bears on the road.

Cleveland might’ve stolen the show

Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. paid homage to the late Michael Jackson with the signature red jacket from the singer’s “Thriller” music video.

Beckham is known to be a fan of the “King of Pop” as he is famously known to have a tattoo of the music legend on his right calf.

The Browns continued their costume trend of great dancers as a number of players join in to dress up as the famously masked dance group Jabbawockeez.

All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett dressed up as the Grim Reaper.

Garrett added a bit of a brag to his costume — “The Sack Reaper” as the Browns called it — by writing down the 33 quarterbacks’ names he has sacked in his five-year career.

Notable names listed are former MVPs Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, and Lamar Jackson.

Bills quarterbacks as golfers

Bills quarterbacks decided to all dress up as golfers before their home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Jake Fromm, Davis Webb, and Mitch Trubisky all looked like golfers ready to compete in the U.S. Open.

However, Pro Bowl selection Josh Allen might’ve had the best one of them all by specifically imitating legend Phil Mickelson — even garnering a reaction from him.

I find this new version of Josh Allen so seductive and yet I can’t quite put my finger on what exactly it is 🤔

GoBills 😂😂 https://t.co/Vf84zP9p78 — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) October 31, 2021

‘Squid Game’ makes its way onto the NFL field

As one of the most popular Netflix shows right now, it is no surprise people are dressing up as characters from the hit Korean drama.

Falcons running back Mike Davis was seen dressed up like one of the guards from the television show.

Mike Davis as a Squid Games guard 👀 #CARvsATL pic.twitter.com/CB2RQVq5bd — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 31, 2021

Chucky and Captain Jack Sparrow make their way to New York

Jets linebacker CJ Mosley dressed up as Pirates of Caribbean’s Captain Jack Sparrow.

Contrary to what the team tweeted, “CJ” in Mosely’s name doesn’t actually stand for Captain Jack.

Defensive end Shaq Lawson dressed up as horror movie character Chucky.

Marvel and Disney represented in Los Angeles

Before they host the New England Patriots at So-Fi Stadium, Chargers players dressed up as Marvel superhero Iron Man and Disney character Stitch from the 2003 kids movie — donned by rookie linebacker Chris Rumph II.

big halloween guys pic.twitter.com/Ksgd7IDxt6 — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) October 31, 2021

More NFL players’ costumes could be seen on the league’s Twitter page.