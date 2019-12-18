NFL reveals 2020 Pro Bowlers

(KRON) – The National Football League announced the 2020 athletes who will represent their team at the Pro Bowl in Orlando, Fl. this year.

The San Francisco 49ers had four players chosen. Rookie DL Nick Bosa, FB Kyle Juszczyk, TE George Kittle and CB Richard Sherman were selected as starters for the Pro Bowl team.

In addition to the starters, DL Arik Armstead, DL DeForest Buckner, QB Jimmy Garoppolo, RB Raheem Mostert, C/G Weston Richburg, T Joe Staley, DB Jimmie Ward and LB Fred Warner were selected as alternates.

The Oakland Raiders had two players selected. T Trent Brown and C Rodney Hudson were also selected as starters.

In addition to the starters, G Richie Incognito, FB Alec Ingold, RB Josh Jacobs and TE Darren Waller were named as alternates for the annual all-star game.

The game is scheduled to be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Jan. 26, 2020.

However, if either team is to make the Super Bowl, the players will not attend as the big game is the following weekend.

