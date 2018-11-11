NFL says all games will kick off as scheduled in midst of California fires

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for The Rise Up for Resilience Gala )

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - The NFL released a statement regarding upcoming football games and saying that all games will kick off as scheduled.

In relation to the California fires, the NFL says that they have been in close communication with the clubs and local authorities.

Following their statement, they mention that both USC and Stanford had home football games on Saturday which they did continue to play in midst of the fires.

Sunday Football Games in California:

Los Angeles Chargers versus Oakland Raiders at 1:05 p.m. at the Coliseum

Seattle Seahawks versus Los Angeles Rams at 1:25 p.m. at LA Memorial Coliseum

Monday Night Football in California:

New York Giants versus San Francisco 49ers at 5:15 at Levi's Stadium

