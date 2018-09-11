LA Rams ride big second half to 33-13 win over Oakland Raiders
OAKLAND (KRON) - The Oakland Raiders lost to the Los Angeles Rams 33-13 in their opener at the Oakland Coliseum on Monday night.
The Rams scored 23 unanswered points in the second half to seal the deal.
Jared Goff threw two touchdown passes, newcomer Marcus Peters returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown as the Rams spoiled coach Jon Gruden’s much-anticipated return to the Oakland sideline.
The Rams (1-0) scored on a 19-yard shovel pass from Goff to Todd Gurley in the first quarter and an 8-yard strike to Cooper Kupp in the third to win in Gruden’s first game as coach of the Raiders (0-1) since the end of the 2001 season.
Gruden was traded to Tampa Bay after that season and beat the Raiders in the Super Bowl the following year. He has been announcing for ESPN for the past nine seasons before Oakland owner Mark Davis finally lured him back to the delight of Raiders fans.
