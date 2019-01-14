Raiders to break ground on new headquarters in Henderson, Nevada

HENDERSON (KLAS) - The soon-to-be Las Vegas Raiders are closer to making the valley their home. The team will break ground Monday on its new state-of-the-art practice facility and headquarters in Henderson.

The training facility is being built on 55 acres of vacant land, near the Henderson Executive Airport. It will be 323,000 square feet of workout areas and corporate offices. It will include three outdoor practice facilities, along with an indoor football structure.

Henderson's director of economic development, Barbara Coffee, said the Raiders headquarters will be buit in an area that is currently in the middle of a construction boom.

"The need for retail and the need for the amenities continues to grow," said Coffee. "It's not unusual to see the businesses follow the rooftops. This corridor, St. Rose Parkway, is beginning to see the growth of that."

Other business owners recognize the potential for growth in that part of Henderson and are moving in to take advantage. Ed Orr is a managing partner in Rounders Grilling & Gaming. He said the new restaurant his group opened in September will target traffic in the growing area.

"This bar is set up so we can support the fan base when people come to watch the games," said Orr. "Hopefully some of the players and staff from the team, they'll come visit us as well. We're absolutely dialed into our customers enjoying the sports experience.

The Raiders have committed to investing an estimated $75-million dollars in the project's first phase of construction. The facility is expected to be completed by spring of 2020. The Raiders new football stadium, under construction near I-15 & Russell Road, is due to open in July of 2020.

