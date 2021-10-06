NHL investigating Sharks’ Evander Kane for allegedly using fake COVID vaccine card

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – JANUARY 14: Evander Kane #9 of the San Jose Sharks during the third period of the NHL game against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena on January 14, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. The Coyotes defeated the Sharks 6-3. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose Sharks’ Evander Kane has made national headlines — again — after he allegedly used a fake COVID-19 vaccination card, according to ESPN.

A source told ESPN’s Emily Kaplan that the investigation centers on whether Kane submitted a fake vaccine card, along with the domestic abuse allegation made by his estranged wife, Anna Kane.

Using a fake vaccination card is illegal in both the United States and Canada, as well as against the National Hockey League rules.

The league has conducted multiple interviews on the case, and there is no timeline for when the investigation will conclude.

KRON4 reached out to the San Jose Sharks for comment, but a spokesperson said “the Sharks will not have any further comment on this at this time”.

Back in July, the NHL announced it was investigating Evander after Anna Kane accused him of betting on his own games.

Last month, the league put out a statement clearing Evander of the gambling allegations, but said it is now investigating the new domestic abuse allegations from Anna Kane.

The document, obtained by KRON4, alleges Kane physically and sexually assaulted his wife on a number of occasions.