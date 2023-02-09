PHOENIX (KRON) — Nick Bosa was named the NFL’s AP Defensive Player of the Year Thursday night at the league’s awards show.

The San Francisco 49ers star notched a league-high 18.5 sacks to earn the award for the first time in his career. Bosa beat out Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones for the award.

Bosa is in his fourth season as a 49er after he was taken with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ohio State University. He was named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2019 and has made the Pro Bowl three times.

In addition to his 18.5 sacks, Bosa forced two fumbles and hit the quarterback 48 times. He played in 16 of the team’s 17 regular season games.

There were several other 49ers players and coaches who were award finalists. Quarterback Brock Purdy was a finalist for Offensive Rookie of the Year, but he lost the award to Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

Running back Christian McCaffrey is a finalist for AP Comeback Player of the Year, Kyle Shanahan is one of five AP Coach of the Year finalists and AP Defensive Coordinator DeMeco Ryans could win Assistant Coach of the Year. Those awards will be announced later Thursday night.