(KRON) — Star defensive end Nick Bosa has ended his holdout and signed a contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers, according to multiple reports. The deal is reportedly for five years and $170 million, including $122.5 million guaranteed.

The deal — which pays the pass rusher approximately an average of $34 million per year — makes Bosa the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history, according to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter. Bosa was entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract, which would have paid him $17.9 million in 2023.

Bosa, 25, is the reigning 2022 AP Defensive Player of the Year after posting an NFL-best 18.5 sacks. He is entering his fifth year with the 49ers after being drafted by the franchise second overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. The Ohio State product was named the 2019 AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

San Francisco opens its 2023 season at Pittsburgh this Sunday for a 10 a.m. PT kickoff against the Steelers.

Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport broke the news on their respective X, formerly known as Twitter, accounts.

This story will be updated.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.