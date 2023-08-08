(KRON) — Nick Bosa’s peers believe he is the best defensive player in the NFL. The San Francisco 49ers star took home the No. 4 spot in the NFL Top 100 list, making him the highest-ranked defender in the league.

The ranking should come as no surprise. Bosa won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award in the 2022 season — which is voted on by media members.

The NFL Top 100 list is released annually and voted on by NFL players. The only players ahead of Bosa were Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. The next-closest defensive player was Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, who was voted No. 9.

Bosa has emerged as a dominant force through four seasons in the NFL, racking up 43 sacks in 51 games. Last season, he notched a career-best and league-high 18.5 sacks. He was ranked No. 21 after the 2021 season.

The top 100 list was loaded with 49ers. In addition to Bosa, the following Niners were voted among the best players in the league:

Offensive tackle Trent Williams (No. 14)

Linebacker Fred Warner (No. 15)

Tight end George Kittle (No. 19)

Running back Christian McCaffrey (No. 35)

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel (No. 61)

Safety Talanoa Hufanga (No. 78)

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw (No. 79)

Williams was the highest-rated offensive lineman in the league. Warner and Kittle were both voted the second-best players at their respective positions.

The Las Vegas Raiders were well-represented on the list as well. They had three players rank in the top 20 of the list: running back Josh Jacobs (No. 12), wide receiver Davante Adams (No. 13), and defensive end Maxx Crosby (No. 17).

The two teams will face off for their preseason opener on Sunday. You can watch the game, as well as pre-game and post-game shows, on KRON4.