Nick Saban, AD test positive for COVID-19

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban and Athletic Director Greg Byrne have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The announcement came from the university. Both Saban and Byrne left the facility immediately and went home to self-isolate.
Saban said he is asymptomatic at this time and was tested twice to confirm the first positive result. Offensive Coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee preparations ahead of the Crimson Tide’s game against the Georgia Bulldogs.
Saban was asked if there was talk that Sarkisian take over as head coach for Saturday’s game. He responded adamantly, “No.”
No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.
LATEST POSTS
- Raiders head into Kansas City as 12-point underdogs
- VIDEO: Trump, BLM supporters clash in Bakersfield
- Person with jet pack spotted 6,000 feet in air near Los Angeles airport – 2nd sighting in 6 weeks
- CalFresh benefits may be available to those affected by CZU Fires
- SF Zoo officials seek missing lemur, police investigate as burglary