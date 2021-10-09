NLDS: Dodgers dominate Giants 9-2, tie series

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 09: Buster Posey #28 and Zack Littell #46 meet at the mound in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game 2 of the National League Division Series at Oracle Park on October 09, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The Los Angeles Dodgers dominated Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the San Francisco Giants Saturday.

The Dodgers’ offense got rolling Saturday after failing to get on the scoreboard during Game 1.

The final score on Saturday was 9-2.

San Francisco now heads to SoCal for Game 3 in hopes of regaining the series lead at Dodger Stadium.

Game 3 and Game 4 will be played in Los Angeles and a potential Game 5 would be back in the Bay at Oracle Park.

This story will be updated.

