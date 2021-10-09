NLDS: Dodgers dominate Giants 9-2, tie series

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The Los Angeles Dodgers dominated Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the San Francisco Giants Saturday.
The Dodgers’ offense got rolling Saturday after failing to get on the scoreboard during Game 1.
The final score on Saturday was 9-2.
San Francisco now heads to SoCal for Game 3 in hopes of regaining the series lead at Dodger Stadium.
Game 3 and Game 4 will be played in Los Angeles and a potential Game 5 would be back in the Bay at Oracle Park.
This story will be updated.