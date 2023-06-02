(KRON) — Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon will not face charges for a March 30 altercation with an A’s fan at the Coliseum, the Oakland Police Department confirmed Friday to KRON4. The victim never came forward in the case that the department initially investigated as a battery.

Rendon grabbed onto the fan’s shirt and took a swing at him, which was caught on a video that went viral.

The incident included Rendon cursing out the fan. The altercation ended with Rendon appearing to throw a left hook and missing before ultimately walking away.

Major League Baseball suspended Rendon, 32, for four games and fined the former All-Star an undisclosed amount. Rendon was supposed to get a five-game suspension, but MLB reduced it to four after Rendon’s appeal.

Rendon is currently on the 10-day injured list. He has played in 30 of 58 games this season for the Angels, hitting .301 with one home run and 20 RBIs.