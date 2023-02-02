MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Given the injuries to four of their quarterbacks during the 2022 season, it’s likely the San Francisco 49ers are exploring any and all options at the position. The name floating across the Internet is Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

However, the four-time NFL MVP shut that notion down on Thursday during the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament. During the broadcast, CBS golf commentator Cole Knost asked Rodgers about his future.

“Not going to San Fran,” Rodgers said with a smile.

Rodgers, 39, made those comments at Pebble Beach, which is roughly 80 miles south of Levi’s Stadium. The 10-time Pro Bowler grew up in Chico, roughly a three-hour drive north of San Francisco, and has said he was a 49ers fan growing up. He also played college football at nearby Cal in Berkeley.

The 49ers’ home stadium doesn’t appear to be where Rodgers will play throughout the 2023 season. San Francisco would also have to acquire the future Hall of Fame quarterback via trade as he is under contract with the Packers until 2024.

Here’s the exchange between Knost and Rodgers.

Knost: Got any news you want to share with us?

Rodgers: Not going to San Fran.

Knost: You’d look great with a Cowboys star on your helmet.

The clip on social media ended before Rodgers was able to get in a response after his swing. According to PointsBet Sportsbook, the 49ers have the fourth-best odds to land Rodgers at +750.