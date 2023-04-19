(KRON) — Draymond Green will miss Game 3 of the Golden State Warriors’ first-round series against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday for stomping on Kings center Domantas Sabonis in Game 2. The NBA announced the controversial ruling Tuesday night.

Sacramento’s All-Star big man grabbed Green while he was trying to run down the court in the fourth quarter of Game 2 of the series. Green stepped on Sabonis’ midsection, causing the former’s ejection from the game.

Now, the Warriors will be forced to win Game 3 without Green to avoid falling behind 3-0 in the series — a deficit no NBA team has ever overcome. Many around the NBA believe they shouldn’t be in that position.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, an Oakland native, tweeted his displeasure with the NBA’s decision. “A suspension is crazy,” he said.

Lillard’s teammate Jusuf Nurkic agreed with Lillard. “I thought ejected was to much, but suspended ??? not right lol,” he tweeted. “It’s just basketball man let people play it’s playoff… just move on lol.”

Former NBA player Quentin Richardson took the same stance, tweeting, “Waking up this morning and I still can’t believe this!! Smh.”

The NBA said that Green’s “history of unsportsmanlike acts” played a role in the suspension. He was also suspended for a game in the 2016 NBA Finals.

“Here’s what it came down to: Excessive and over-the-top actions, conduct detrimental and a repeat offender. That’s what separates this where you end up with a suspension,” NBA Executive VP Joe Dumars told ESPN.

Green put on a show for the Sacramento crowd before he was tossed from Game 2, screaming and gesturing towards Kings fans before leaving the floor.

Bob Myers said he wanted to address questions regarding Dray’s suspension rather than Steve, who needs to prep for a game.



Goes on to say it doesn’t matter how he feels about it but you can probably guess. pic.twitter.com/ZX9LnWhfJp — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) April 19, 2023

Warriors general manager Bob Myers addressed the media regarding the suspension on Wednesday.

“You can react however you want to react but it doesn’t change the fact he’s not playing and we got a game tomorrow night,” he said.