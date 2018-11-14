Oakland A's Bob Melvin named Manager of the Year
OAKLAND (KRON) - The Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin has been named the American League Manager of the Year by the Baseball Writers' Association of America.
This is now the third time Melvin has won this award.
He was first named the American League Manager of the Year in 2012, and before that he was recognized in Arizona as the National League Manager of the Year in 2007.
Back in 1983 is when this award began and since then, only eight managers, including Melvin, have been honored with this award three or more times.
This year Melvin was also named Sporting News Manager of the Year.
