(KRON) — The San Francisco Bay Area is home to the worst baseball stadium in Major League Baseball, according to a new ranking survey.

The Oakland Athletics’ ballpark, RingCentral Coliseum, was ranked dead last out of the MLB’s 29 stadiums across the country, a survey released Wednesday by sports betting website NJ.bet found.

Oakland’s city leaders want to build a new home field for the A’s, but they are facing several expensive hurdles.

Cristian Pache of the Oakland Athletics runs onto the field during player introduction prior to the start of the home opener against the Baltimore Orioles at RingCentral Coliseum on April 18, 2022 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images)

The San Francisco Giants’ home turf received a far more flattering ranking. Oracle Park ranked No. 3 on the list, in part because of its picturesque bay views.

“As millions of MLB fans across the country gear up for another season of baseball, we took a deep dive into the factors that make a ballpark rise to the level of greatness,” NJ.bet wrote.

Brandon Crawford of the San Francisco Giants hits an RBI single in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game 2 of the National League Division Series at Oracle Park on October 09, 2021 in San Francisco. (Photo by Ezra Shaw /Getty Images)

Factors within the analysis included accessibility, affordability, environment including average attendance, as well as fan feedback. Each ballpark was ranked on a 100-point scale.

Another California baseball stadium, the San Diego Padres’ Petco Park, was ranked No. 1, followed by the Colorado Rockies’ Coors Field at No. 2.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 15: The San Diego Padres dugout pumps up the crowd during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at PETCO Park on October 15, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

NJ.com wrote, “The Padres home field came in at No. 1 for several reasons. First, the park scored 18 out 20 possible points for its accessibility. Whether fans are driving or using public transportation, there are several ways to get to the park. And in terms of the atmosphere, the Padres rank No. 2 for the largest average home game attendance. Last season, 92% of home games were at capacity. The Padres also have the 8th most affordable general admission ticket in the league ($27.44). But what really sets Petco Park apart from the other ballparks is its pre- and post-game dining options. Overall, there are more than 500 bars and restaurants within a one-mile radius of the park, which is more than any other park on the list.”

Fans enter the stadium prior to the start of a game between the Tampa Bay Rays and San Francisco Giants on Opening Day at Oracle Park on April 5, 2019 in San Francisco. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson /Getty Images)

The Giants’ stadium was docked points because of its pricey tickets.

“It’s probably no surprise that some of the most iconic ballparks are also the most expensive. A day at Fenway will set fans back $100.74. Fenway is followed by Wrigley Field ($100.42); Yankee Stadium ($97.09); Nationals Park ($90.15) and Oracle Park ($83.74),” NJ.com wrote.

Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Angels players walk onto the field at RingCentral Coliseum on May 28, 2021 in Oakland. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/ Getty Images)

Best baseball stadiums in America

#1. San Diego Padres: Petco Park

#2. Colorado Rockies: Coors Field

Randal Grichuk of the Colorado Rockies is doused with water by Charlie Blackmon after hitting a walk-off three run home run to defeat the Milwaukee Brewers 10-7 in ten innings at Coors Field on September 6, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds /Getty Images)

#3. San Francisco Giants: Oracle Park

#4. Minnesota Twins: Target Field

#5. New York Yankees: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium is seen on October 23, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

#6. Seattle Mariners: T-Mobile Park

#7. St. Louis Cardinals: Busch Stadium

#8. Boston Red Sox: Fenway Park

#9. Chicago Cubs: Wrigley Field

#10. Baltimore Orioles: Camden Yards

#29. Oakland Athletics: RingCentral Coliseum

