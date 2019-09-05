Oakland A’s Howard Terminal bill headed to governor’s desk

OAKLAND (KRON) – The Oakland A’s are one step closer to getting the finances they need for a proposed ballpark at the Port of Oakland’s Howard Terminal.

The Port of Oakland is currently being looked at for the new home of the Athletics to replace RingCentral Coliseum.

The bill SB293 proposes a new ball park, affordable housing units, retail shops, offices, small business spaces and more.

On Tuesday, senators voted 32-2 to approve the bill for Governor Gavin Newsom’s consideration.

Senator Nancy Skinner tweeted with excitement.

For the win! My legislation, #SB293, which will make it easier for Oakland to finance infrastructure around a new A's ballpark, won a 33-2 concurrence vote in the Senate today.



The bill is now headed to the governor's desk! — Nancy Skinner (@NancySkinnerCA) September 3, 2019

The Oakland A’s president, Dave Kaval, understands the bill has a long way to go.

The possibility of a new privately financed waterfront ball park, would bring attraction to Oakland’s community.

