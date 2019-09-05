Oakland A’s Howard Terminal bill headed to governor’s desk

OAKLAND (KRON) – The Oakland A’s are one step closer to getting the finances they need for a proposed ballpark at the Port of Oakland’s Howard Terminal.
The Port of Oakland is currently being looked at for the new home of the Athletics to replace RingCentral Coliseum.
The bill SB293 proposes a new ball park, affordable housing units, retail shops, offices, small business spaces and more.
On Tuesday, senators voted 32-2 to approve the bill for Governor Gavin Newsom’s consideration.
Senator Nancy Skinner tweeted with excitement.
The Oakland A’s president, Dave Kaval, understands the bill has a long way to go.
The possibility of a new privately financed waterfront ball park, would bring attraction to Oakland’s community.
Latest Headlines:
- Only 1 person remains missing from Southern California dive boat fire
- East Bay couple among those killed in Southern California boat fire
- Ordinance would require removal of flammable plants at homes in Mill Valley
- 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo ready to bounce back from ACL injury
- Proposed housing development in Brentwood sparking debate