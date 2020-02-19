Oakland A’s make their move from radio to A’s Cast

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Athletics are coming off radio waves and are headed towards A’s Cast, a 24/7 audio streaming station on TuneIn.

If fans want to continue listening to the broadcast they’re going to have to download the app or listen live.

According to the MLB, TuneIn is the leading live global streaming and on-demand audio service.

The broadcast will include all 2020 games, podcasts daily sports shows, live game coverage, and interview shows.

A’s fans throughout the Bay Area will be able to listen for free.

Oakland originally teamed up with KTRB to broadcast games, but decided to go another route at the beginning of the 2020 season.

KTRB was the team’s 12th radio home since arriving to Oakland in 1968.

A’s president Dave Kaval tells Steve Berman from The Athletic, “We had really listened to our fans the last couple years, especially this last year when we debuted A’s Cast, and we heard from so many existing fans and also new fans that they love the ease of access.”

Although fans will have to listen though a new medium, the broadcast will remain the same.

According to Oakland, Ken Korach will return for his 25th season with the A’s and his 15th as the team’s lead radio announcer, pairing with Vince Cotroneo, who will begin his 15th season with the Club.

The A’s station can be accessed at athletics.com/ascast.

Fans outside the Bay Area can catch games on the A’s Radio Network like KHTK–AM 1140 in Sacramento, along with 11 additional radio network affiliates who provide coverage throughout Northern California.

