Oakland A’s Marcus Semien named AL MVP finalist

OAKLAND (KRON) – The Oakland Athletics shortshop Marcus Semien has been named a finalist for the American League Most Valuable Player Award.

Semien is one of three final contenders. The shortstop is on the ballot with Astros Alex Bregman and Angels Mike Trout.

This marks the first time an Athletics player has been in the top three of MVP voting since Miguel Tejada was named American League MVP in 2002.

Among American League leaders, Semien ranked second in total bases (343); tied for second in times on base(276); third in runs(123); doubles (43) and extra base hits (83);fifth in hits (187); tied for fifth in triples (7); sixth in walks (87); tied for seventh in multiple hit games (53) and ninth in plate appearances per strikeout (7.32). His 123 runs scored tied the Oakland record set by Reggie Jackson in 1969. Semien started all 162 regular season games and finished in the top five in Oakland history in eight different categories: runs (t-1st), games played (t-1st), at bats (2nd), extra base hits (3rd), hits (t-3rd), total bases (t-3rd), at bats (4th), doubles (t-4th) and multiple hit games (5th). In Major League history, the only players to surpass his totals in runs, hits, doubles, triples, home runs, RBI, walks and stolen bases in the same season are Babe Ruth (1921, 1923) and Lou Gehrig (1927). Oakland Athletics

The MVP will be named on Thursday, Nov. 14.