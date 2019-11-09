Oakland A’s Matt Chapman wins AL Platinum Glove Award

HOUSTON, TX – SEPTEMBER 12: Matt Chapman #26 of the Oakland Athletics throws to first for an out in the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on September 12, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

OAKLAND (KRON) – For the second straight year in a row, the Oakland Athletics’ third baseman, Matt Chapman wins the American League’s Platinum Glove Award.

According to MLB, the award is decided by a combination of fan votes and the Society of American Baseball Research’s defensive index, which considers a fielder’s range, his arm and his sure-handedness, along with his outstanding plays, using metrics such as reaction time, the amount of ground covered and the velocity of throws.

Chapman is the second player to win back-to-back Platinum awards, along with Rangers third baseman, Adrian Beltre.

Chapman and Beltre were former teammates at El Toro High School in Lake Forest, CA.

Chapman was also named Wilson Defensive Player of the Year for the second consecutive season.

Chapman, 26, led Major Leaguers regardless of position in ultimate zone rating (14.8) and won his second consecutive Rawlings Gold Glove last week. He led Major League third basemen in defensive runs saved (18), total chances (466), putouts (146), fielding percentage (.981), and zone rating (.834), while ranking second in assists (311). Offensively, he set career highs in runs (102), home runs (36), RBI (91), walks (73), and extra base hits (75), while batting .249 (145-for-583). He led American League third basemen and ranked fourth among Major League third basemen in home runs and was second among AL third basemen in RBI. Oakland Athletics

