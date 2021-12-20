Oakland A’s reportedly hiring Mark Kotsay as manager: MLB

OAKLAND, AZ – JUNE 03: Bench coach Mark Kotsay #7 of the Oakland Athletics in the dugout before the MLB game against the Washington Nationals at Oakland Coliseum on June 3, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Athletics have reportedly hired Mark Kotsay as the new manager, according to MLB Insider Jon Heyman.

Kotsay will take over for former manager Bob Melvin.