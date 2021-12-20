Oakland A’s reportedly hiring Mark Kotsay as manager: MLB

KRON4
by: Liz Jassin
OAKLAND, AZ – JUNE 03: Bench coach Mark Kotsay #7 of the Oakland Athletics in the dugout before the MLB game against the Washington Nationals at Oakland Coliseum on June 3, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Athletics have reportedly hired Mark Kotsay as the new manager, according to MLB Insider Jon Heyman.
Kotsay will take over for former manager Bob Melvin.
The A's have reportedly hired Mark Kotsay as manager according to our @JonHeyman.@jonmorosi weighs in on Kotsay's wealth of experience and more. pic.twitter.com/XccrmDcFbc— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 20, 2021
The A's have reportedly hired Mark Kotsay as manager according to our @JonHeyman.@jonmorosi weighs in on Kotsay's wealth of experience and more. pic.twitter.com/XccrmDcFbc