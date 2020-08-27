Oakland A’s announce postponement of game against Texas Rangers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Following unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the Oakland Athletics on Thursday announced the postponement of tonight’s game against the Texas Rangers.
The decision comes in solidarity with other leagues who are boycotting games nationwide to take a stand against racial injustice.
In a statement, the Athletics said in part, “We will not take the field tonight to help raise awareness for these social issues, not just tonight, but for our collective future. This is the first step in our relentless pursuit for meaningful change.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
