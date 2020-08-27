Oakland A’s announce postponement of game against Texas Rangers

OAKLAND, CA – JULY 26: Ramon Laureano #22 of the Oakland Athletics hits a sacrifice fly scoring Marcus Semien #10 against the Texas Rangers in the bottom of the first inning at Ring Central Coliseum on July 26, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Following unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the Oakland Athletics on Thursday announced the postponement of tonight’s game against the Texas Rangers.

The decision comes in solidarity with other leagues who are boycotting games nationwide to take a stand against racial injustice.

In a statement, the Athletics said in part, “We will not take the field tonight to help raise awareness for these social issues, not just tonight, but for our collective future. This is the first step in our relentless pursuit for meaningful change.”

From the players of the Oakland A’s pic.twitter.com/0JEDBmuL8Z — Oakland A's (@Athletics) August 27, 2020

This is a developing story.

