OAKLAND (KRON) – According to ESPN’s MLB Insider Jeff Passan, left-handed reliever Jake Diekman, has been traded to the Oakland Athletics.

Sources tell Passan, Diekman has been pursed by a number of teams.

Diekman has a 4.75 ERA in 48 appearances this season with the Kansas City Royals and 63 strikeouts.

The reliever signed a one-year contract $2.25 million, with the Royals in the off-season.

Oakland Athletics acquired starting pitcher Homer Bailey from the Kansas City Royals on July 14.