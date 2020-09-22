Oakland Athletics clinch AL West, first time since 2013

SEATTLE, WA – SEPTEMBER 14: The Oakland Athletics, including Robbie Grossman #8 and Nate Orf #45 celebrate beating the Seattle Mariners in the second game of a doubleheader at T-Mobile Park on September 14, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. The Oakland Athletics beat the Seattle Mariners 9-0. (Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Athletics have a lot to celebrate this season as the team clinched the American League West for the first time since 2013.

With the Houston Astros losing to the Seattle Mariners, the Athletics clinched the American League West.

Last year Oakland lost in a single-elimination wild card game, 5-1 to the Tampa Bay Rays.

This year instead of a single game elimination, the Athletics will play best-of-three in the wild card round at the Oakland Coliseum.

If the A’s win the series, they will then enter the American League playoff bubble.

The bubble will be hosted in either Los Angeles or San Diego in a best-of-five game series.

Followed by a best-of-seven League Championship series and then a best-of-seven World Series.

