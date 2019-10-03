Oakland Athletics fall short to Tampa Bay Rays in AL Wild Card game

OAKLAND (KRON) – The Oakland Athletics (97-65) struggled to find rhythm tonight as the Tampa Bay Rays (96-66) went on to defeat Oakland, 5-1 in the AL Wild Card game.

The crowd was louder than ever before breaking a Wild Card record with 54,0005 people in attendance at the Coliseum.

Tampa Bay started off hot as Diaz homered to right off the second pitch, putting an early run on the board.

Avisail Garcia followed in suit in the second inning crushing a two-run, 437 foot homer, with Duffy (former Giant) coming into score taking an early lead, 3-0.

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 02: Tommy Pham #29 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates after his solo home run in the fifth inning of the American League Wild Card Game against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum on October 02, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay didn’t end the regular season anywhere near MLB’s home run leaderboard, but tonight the Rays have proven they can hit plenty.

Following Diaz’s first homer, Garcia had one in the second, Diaz hit his second one in the third and Pham homered to center in the fifth.

The first three homeruns were hit off Oakland starter, Sean Manaea.

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 02: Sean Manaea #55 of the Oakland Athletics walks off the field after the being pulled from the game in the third inning of the American League Wild Card Game against the Tampa Bay Rays at RingCentral Coliseum on October 02, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Rays, first baseman Yandy Diaz, who was just activated from the IL on Sunday, managed to be the first lead-off hitter to ever homer in his first two at-bats of a single post season.

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 02: Yandy Diaz #2 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates his solo home run off Sean Manaea #55 of the Oakland Athletics in the third inning of the American League Wild Card Game at RingCentral Coliseum on October 02, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay’s pitcher Charlie Morton, finished the night only giving up one unearned run and five hits, in five innings.

Tampa Bay will advance to the American League Division Series to take on the Houston Astros on Friday.

