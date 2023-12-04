(KRON) — Oakland’s newest professional sports team has announced the schedule for its inaugural season. The Oakland Ballers baseball team, which will play in the Pioneer League, will play 96 games in a season split into two 48-game halves, the team announced Monday.

The ballers will open the season on the road in Kalispell, Montana when they face the Glacier Range Riders on May 21. The team’s first 12 games will all be on the road.

The Ballers home opener in Oakland will be on June 4 against a yet-to-be announced Northern California expansion team. That match-up “will likely be the start of a great regional rivalry,” the team said.

All in all, the Ballers will face seven teams during the 2024 season.

30 games vs. TBA California team

18 games vs. Northern Colorado Owlz

12 games vs. Rocky Mountain Vibes

12 games vs. Idaho Falls Chukars

12 games vs. Boise Hawks

6 games vs. Glacier Range Riders

6 games vs. Great Falls Voyagers.

The Oakland Ballers full 2024 schedule can be found on the team’s website. Information on tickets and promotions will be announced at a later date, the team said.