SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Devin Haney was born in San Francisco and raised across the bridge in Oakland. Before his fight this Saturday, he had to travel across the world over 7,800 miles away from home to Australia in an attempt to make history.

Haney, 23, looks to become the seventh undisputed male champion in boxing history, according to boxing broadcaster DAZN. As the WBC lightweight champion (135 pounds), Haney looks to unify all of the four major titles against IBF, WBO, WBA lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr. — televised on ESPN at 6 p.m. PT Saturday at Marvel Stadium in Australia.

If he wins, Haney will be the youngest undisputed male champion in the four-belt era. However, Haney will be going into enemy territory in Kambosos’ hometown with likely over 40,000 fans at Marvel Stadium cheering against him.

Haney (27-0, 15 KOs) and the 28-year-old Kambosos (20-0, 10 KOs) are both undefeated. Haney is coming off a unanimous decision win over Joseph Diaz last December. Kambosos is coming off an upset win over then-unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez last November.

NBA star Damian Lillard in Australia to support fellow Oakland native

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard is an Oakland native. The six-time All-Star traveled to Australia to support Haney, Lillard said in a Twitter video posted by event promoter Top Rank.

“I’m out here in Australia supporting my guy Devin Haney,” Lillard said. “See my guy get those (belts) and bring them back to The Town.”

Lillard was seen hanging out backstage with Haney and his team. Lillard is known to be a big boxing fan. ESPN has reported on Lillard’s love for the sport. His latest Gatorade commercial shows the basketball player boxing with lightweight star Ryan Garcia.