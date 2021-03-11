Oakland native fulfills dreams designing for NBA

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Sports, art, and hip hop culture have always been intertwined — Even more so with the emergence of social media.

Some of the most talented artists and designers in the world have platforms to connect with athletes and sports leagues.

One of those talented designers just so happens to hail from Oakland.

Meet Dustin Canalin — KRON4 Sports Director Jason Dumas sits down with the designer.

You can find his work all over the sports world, but most notably the Golden State Warriors.

He explained to KRON4 how his Oakland roots are behind many of the designs that you see on the court today.

Watch full interview above.