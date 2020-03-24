Oakland native living dream of playing college basketball halted due to coronavirus

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) – Life as we know it is rapidly changing due to the coronavirus. Some are still left processing it all.

That is the case for Oakland native and San Diego State University Men’s Basketball Player, Keshad Johnson, as he looks back at a memorable freshman season.

Keshad Johnson was living out his dreams after overcoming many obstacles in his hometown of Oakland to become one of the top recruits in the state.

He was enjoying a successful season at San Diego State before it ended in the snap of a finger because of the coronavirus.

“It was a wonderful experience to have an experience like that. Learning from these guys. We had a veteran team. I was the youngest on the team. It was humbling at that,” Johnson said.

Johnson was a role player for the 30-2 Aztecs.

He was getting better game by game and earning the trust of his coaches.

“You come into a new situation and you’re just a young buck. I just had my mind open. I am happy with what I did, with the opportunity that I was given. You just got to wait for the years to come and stay prepared,” Johnson said.

San Diego State was viewed as one of the favorites to win the National Championship and Johnson was looking forward to a magical March run.

“We don’t have nothing to make us feel superior besides a record and that don’t mean nothing. March Madness is what people play for and that’s when the time starts ticking,” Johnson said.

But no matter how disappointing the end of his freshman year was, Johnson realizes the program will still be counting on him for years to come.

“I love my situation. The coaching staff trusts me, I got my teammates that trust me and we going to come back. We still got a point to prove,” Johnson said.

