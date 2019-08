OAKLAND (KRON) – Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown filed a new grievance against the National Football League, according to ESPN’s NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Raiders’ WR Antonio Brown filed a new grievance against the NFL in an attempt to be able to wear the helmet he wants, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 20, 2019

General manager Mike Mayock made a clear statement following Sunday’s final training camp practice, commenting Brown was either ‘all in, or all out.’

GM Mike Mayock issued a statement today regarding Antonio Brown. pic.twitter.com/5ueLsrOmid — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) August 18, 2019

Brown’s initial grievance was denied on August 12. The wide receiver continues to search for a resolution as the season creeps upon them.