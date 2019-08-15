Oakland Raiders Antonio Brown unveils gnarly, frostbitten feet on HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’

NAPA (KRON) – HBO’s Hard Knocks premiered it’s second episode Tuesday night of the Oakland Raiders. The storyline of the next episode came at no surprise as the focus was on wide receiver, Antonio Brown.

Brown quickly became a hot topic throughout the National Football League last week. With the news of Brown’s frostbitten feet and a battle to keep his old helmet, viewers expected the receiver to be the focus of Tuesday’s show.

Viewers are able to see the bottom of Brown’s feet and the gruesome image it leaves with viewers.

Brown jokes with HBO film crews, “You want to see it? You sure you want to see it?” As he takes off his socks to point his foot at the camera.

Peeling back the curtain on @AB84's peeling feet.#HardsKnocks is streaming now on HBO. pic.twitter.com/pViQL7gBuY — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) August 14, 2019

Brown referenced his pain, “My feet is pretty much getting circumcised.”

The next controversey came when Brown made waves requesting to keep his old helmet. Brown lost the greivance due to helmet regulations but is working to get one that’ll be approved through the league.

With the wide receiver missing practice, head coach Jon Gruden kept it light and said, “Has anyone seen my friend Antonio Brown? I wish he was here.”

Episode three of Hard Knocks will premiere Tuesday, August 20 at 10 p.m. ET.