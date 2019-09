OAKLAND (KRON) – The Oakland Raiders announced on Saturday the release of Alameda native, wide receiver, Keelan Doss.

Doss was featured in HBO’s Hard Knocks, as a stand out player.

Head coach Jon Gruden can be seen giving praise to the wide receiver throughout the show.

Doss finished the preseason with 17 of 26 targets for 162 yards and a touchdown over four games.

The wide receiver took to Twitter keeping a positive attitude despite being waived.