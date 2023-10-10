(KRON) — Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club announced Oct. 31 as a closing date for their equity crowdfunding campaign.

The campaign began on Sept. 13 and reached the initial goal of $2 million in a week. Currently, over $2.4 million has been invested in the sports club, according to the club.

“Time and time again, our family proves that they are some of the best in the world,” said Roots and Soul Cofounder Edreece Arghandiwal. “In just one week, our new owners have broken a record for one of the most successful Community Rounds in sports history. Oakland is just different, and it’s so encouraging to see so many throughout the world subscribe to the Oakland mentality. It’s humbling to see the love and support pouring in from all over. This signifies the beginning of another amazing chapter for the club.”

Over 1,205 Oakland residents invested. There are more than 4,000 investors from over 21 countries around the world, the club also said.

Marshawn Lynch, Billie Joe Armstrong from Green Day, and former Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf are notable investors for Oakland Roots.

Fans and community members still have time to join the ownership group before Tuesday, Oct. 31.