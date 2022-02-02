Oakland Roots prepped for big season under new head coach

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Roots soccer team is ready to compete for a USL Championship title in 2022 under new Head Coach Juan Guerra.

The Roots just kicked off preseason this week, training at their headquarters which is the Raiders’ former practice facility.

The team is looking to build off the late-season push that led them to the 2021 Western Conference semi-final game. Oakland fell to eventual champions Orange County SC in penalty kicks.

This season’s roster features 14 returning players and 10 new ones, as well as several new faces on the coaching staff.

Guerra says he wants to build a culture of family, to play possession-style soccer, and most importantly to be a club the city of Oakland can be proud of.

The Roots are heavily involved in community service and activism. The organization is dedicated to using its platform as a soccer team to spark positive changes in society.

“We have 24 guys that wake up every single day super excited, super happy and proud to represent the city of Oakland. We have 24 players that get demanded by us every single day in order to push themselves on and off the field. I can guarantee you that they will represent the city of Oakland with a lot of pride, love and mostly respect,” said Guerra.

“Just being competitive, coming into work every single day and working hard, pushing each other, being a good person, being a good teammate is what I think is going to take this group of guys along with the coaching staff really far,” said defender and team captain Emrah Klimenta.

The Oakland Roots home opener is on March 26 at Laney College. Coaches and players say they are very excited to see the team’s dedicated fans, and they appreciate all the continued support.