(KRON) — The Oakland Roots have signed forward Miche-Naider Chéry for the 2024 United Soccer League Championship season, the sports club announced Friday.

Chéry scored twice for Violette Athletic Club in the Concacaf Champions League against MLS side Austin FC, knocking them out of the tournament.

“We have watched Miche in training now and know the impact he can have for us in 2024,” said Head Coach Noah Delgado. “We believe he will be a great fit to our style of play and team culture.”

Chéry scored a total of four goals in the Champions League in 2023.