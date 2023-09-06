(KRON) — The Oakland Roots soccer team will play another season with California State University East Bay as their home venue next year, the club announced Wednesday. The Roots were forced to relocate to Pioneer Stadium at Cal State East Bay earlier this year when their former home venue, Laney College, laid new turf that didn’t meet United States Soccer Federation standards.

Continuing to play home games in Hayward next season will allow the club to focus energy on building its own stadium in Oakland. Currently, the club has a bid to build a soccer stadium adjacent to the Oakland Coliseum at the Malibu Lot.

The Oakland City Council Community and Economic Development meeting next Tuesday, Sept. 12 is planning to discuss the Roots bid, according to the club’s website. After that, it would proceed to the full city council.

The club is currently seeking an Exclusive Negotiation Arrangement with the City of Oakland and the County of Alameda for a lease on the Malibu Lot. The Roots hope to have a stadium built on the lot in time for the 2025 USL Championship season.

Before deciding on playing next season in Hayward, the team said it weighed other options, including a return to Laney and building a temporary venue at the C Lot at the Coliseum site. The Roots and Laney were unable to find a solution to the field issue.

Building a temporary venue at the C Lot would have drawn time and resources away from efforts to build a permanent venue, the club said.

“California State University, East Bay has been tremendously accommodating by making their venue available to Oakland Roots,” said Club President Lindsay Barenz. “We explored a number of options in Oakland for the final 12 months before we open our own stadium, but each came with a high degree of uncertainty and the potential for more disruption for our fans. We came to the conclusion that focusing on having our own venue at the Malibu Lot ready to go for 2025 should be the number one priority.”

The Roots have seven matches remaining in the current season and will next face Las Vegas Lights FC away on Sept. 9. The club’s next home match is set for Sept. 16 against FC Tulsa.