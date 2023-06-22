(KRON) — A pair of twins from Oakland made up two of the first five picks in Thursday’s NBA Draft. The Houston Rockets selected Amen Thompson with the No. 4 pick, and the Detroit Pistons snapped up his brother Ausar with the next pick. They are the first pair of brothers to both go top 5 in the same draft.

The Thompson twins were born in Oakland and raised in San Leandro, according to USA Today. They moved to Florida for high school, attending Pine Crest School in Fort Lauderdale.

The twins took an unconventional path to the league. Rather than attending college, they opted to play for the start-up Overtime Elite league, which aimed to provide an alternate path for basketball prospects.

Still, they are faithful to their California roots in some ways. The Associated Press reported that the 6-foot-7 twins’ go-to meal comes from In-N-Out Burger.

The scouting reports for both twins includes freakish athleticism. They both have 7-foot wingspans.

Both twins will join rebuilding teams who likely have years to go before they can contend for a title. Amen’s Rockets and Ausar’s Pistons had two of the three worst records in the league in 2022-23.