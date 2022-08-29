SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Giants’ game against the San Diego Padres Monday night was delayed due to Oracle Park’s lights malfunctioning. The game was put on hold for 40 minutes before resuming.

Fans had fun with the stoppage. Video shared to Twitter showed attendees singing along to “When the Lights Go Down in the City” by Journey.

The delay happened between the second and third innings. Giants pitcher Carlos Rodon stayed in the game after the delay but only lasted four innings, leaving the game after allowing five runs.

The delay was the game’s second. Home plate umpire Marvin Hudson was forced to leave the game after slipping while tracking a foul pop-up. Second base umpire John Tumpane took Hudson’s place behind home plate.