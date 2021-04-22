Oracle Park offers special seating section for fully vaccinated fans

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — COVID-conscious baseball fans may feel a little more comfortable catching a Giants game.

On Thursday, Oracle Park began offering a new feature — a special seating section for those that are fully vaccinated.

A doctor told KRON4 that even though the risk in vaccinated section may not be terribly high, there’s still a risk.

Oracle Park is starting to welcome back even more fans.

“We’re just happy to be here. It’s awesome to see the Giants in live action.”

And there’s a special perk for those who are filly vaccinated — their own seating section.

“Be excited that we’re able to start these events again, but don’t have false security, at least not yet.”

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong is a professor of medicine and infectious disease at UCSF.

He says even though all the people in the section will be vaccinated — there’s still a risk.

“People may feel a little bit more invincible which is not the case,” he said. “The more noses and mouths you bring together, even though they’re vaccinated.”

He says it’s not the same as being in a small group of vaccinated people.

There will be hundreds of people in a close space, that leads to a higher likelihood that there are multiple people who didn’t build up immunity to the vaccine.

“The chances of two non-responders having a transmission event is much higher the large the number of people you bring together,” he said. “Particularly if those people are coming from out of town or out of your particular risk area.”

Giants fan Anthony Allen says he does feel safe, but doesn’t think the vaccinated section will be that much safer.

“I don’t feel like it will make much of a difference.”

Dr. Chin-Hong says even in the vaccinated sections, precautions are essential.

“Being vaccinated or not really doesn’t make a huge difference when you bring a huge number of people together,” he said.

There will be multiple vaccinated sections.

Of course the precautions the doctor still recommends are washing your hands, wearing a mask and watching your distance.

You must bring a paper copy or an electronic copy of your vaccination card, and you do have to be two weeks out from your second dose.