SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — On Monday, the Pac-12 Conference announced the 2022 class to be inducted into the “Pac-12 Hall of Honor.”

Among the inductees is the former University of California, Berkeley (California) women’s basketball star Layshia Clarendon.

The induction honors the conference’s greatest on and off-field contributors to Pac-12 athletics — a formal induction will take place on Friday, March 11 during a private ceremony prior to the semifinals of the 2022 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The class of 2022 will be honored during a special halftime ceremony of the day’s first semifinal matchup at T-Mobile Arena.

The 2022 Pac-12 Hall of Honor class features the following inductees:

Tanya Hughes (Arizona)

Curley Culp (Arizona State)

Layshia Clarendon (California)

Jenny Simpson (Colorado)

English Gardner (Oregon)

Steven Jackson (Oregon State)

Tony Azevedo (Stanford)

Jackie Joyner-Kersee (UCLA)

John Naber (USC)

Tom Chambers (Utah)

Tina Frimpong Ellertson (Washington)

Drew Bledsoe (Washington State)

“The Pac-12 is honored to recognize the accomplishments of 12 incredible women and men who represent the very best of the Conference of Champions, on and off the fields of play,” said Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff.

“From Olympic gold medalists to Super Bowl champions to NBA All-Stars to WNBA veterans to, of course, collegiate champions, our honorees continue a showcase of our league’s rich tradition of champions.”

Layshia Clarendon (California) — Women’s Basketball

California’s Layshia Clarendon shoots a free throw against Georgia late in overtime in a regional final in the NCAA women’s college basketball tournament, Monday, April 1, 2013, in Spokane, Wash. Cal won 65-62. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

A standout athlete for the Golden Bears, Clarendon helped Cal win the 2010 WNIT championship as a freshman before leading the program to the NCAA Final Four as a senior, the program’s first Final Four in program history.

She is also a four-time All-Conference honoree.

Clarendon was later selected ninth overall in the 2013 WNBA draft and is set to enter their 10th season overall in the league.

A member of the US National Team from 2017-2020, Clarendon helped the United States capture gold at the 2018 FIBA Women’s World Cup.

In 2015, Clarendon won Outsports “Female Hero of the Year ” award for using their platform in support of LGBTQ+ athletes and was named to the WNBA’s Social Justice Council in 2020.