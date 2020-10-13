Pac-12: Cal football back in action

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The California Bears are returning to the football field this fall and head coach Justin Wilcox is focusing on what he can control.

“Theres just certain things we just have no control over. To spend time and energy on those things is really wasted time and energy,” Coach Wilcox said.

It’s been a tough year for student athletes, as sports came to a halt amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Like everybody it was a shock. It was unprecedented. On learning how to navigate our lives personally and professionally. It was new and different. There was no playbook for it.” Coach said.

With no fans in the stands, a seven-game season on the horizon, and a set of new health protocols in place, Cal’s football program is ready to get back on track and navigate through a new normal.

“We have daily testing. We can practice with 75 people. Which is a smaller group. So we have to basically have two practices and those things we can work through,” Wilcox said. “I think it’s the unknowns, we’re gonna have to keep our knees bent. There’s gonna be things that come up whether its schedule, or position, or players, or who knows what, that we’re gonna have to navigate.”

Wilcox says it’s going to take self discipline to follow the new health protocols put in place, but that a shift in thinking can make it easier for players and staff.

“Not getting frustrated and looking at it like a challenge, because it’s really easy for everyone for all of us, to look at kind of what’s wrong and how frustrating this is. That’s pretty easy to do that and maybe try to change our frame of mind,” Wilcox said. “Like okay this is a great challenge, this is a test for us. How do we do this every single day. To go out there and have a productive day and stay on course so to speak. I think those are the things in my mind that are gonna be critically important moving forward.”

While things might look different this season Coach Wilcox says, “We’re just fortunate excited to have the opportunity to come back and embark on a 2020 Fall season.”

Earlier this month in a poll by 38 members of the media who cover the Pac-12 conference regularly, Cal was picked second overall to finish the division.

Although it may feel good to have high expectations going into the season, Wilcox says he doesn’t listen to the outside chatter.

“It’s nice that people think we could have a good team but we’re not really into preseason polls. I think expectations are good and people think ‘oh maybe they can have a good team.’ But in house we have our own standards. We have our own way of doing things,” Coach said. “We have our own mindset. I don’t get concerned with people outside the building because there’s years when they think you’re not worth a darn. So you don’t get to pick and choose when you listen to that stuff as much as our world does that. We really kind of have our own standards of what we expect for ourselves and our players are the same. We appreciate that but don’t spend any time talking about it. ”

With players look to taking the field the first week of November, they’ll also be stepping foot in the voting booths.

Join us in voting this November! 🗳️



We accept the challenge from @Calwlax and we nominate @CalMBBall in the #AthletesWhoVote Challenge! #GoBearsGoVote pic.twitter.com/NMzMjCWeoR — Cal Football (@CalFootball) October 12, 2020

Wilcox and his department have put together a process to help get players to the polls.

“We put together a living document that we were able to send all of our players no matter where they were from, because they’re not all from California. We had a real simple way to get registered to vote… so they’ll have the opportunity to vote November third.”

Cal football will take the field against the Washington Huskies at home Nov. 7 for their first game this season. Go Bears!

Latest Headlines: