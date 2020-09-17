Pac-12 considers resuming football season

(KRON) — College football in the Pac-12, which includes Bay Area teams Cal and Stanford, could be back on the field after Governor Gavin Newsom decided to change the play at the line so to speak.

For months, Newsom would not allow college football to resume because of strict COVID-19 guidelines set up by the state. But now he says college football does meet the state’s guidelines and can resume as long as it also meets local and county guidelines as well.

He and Oregon’s governor are on the same page with this. If all goes well, football players will begin practice shortly and could start playing games in late October or first week of November They will be monitored for COVID-19 during the season and no fans will be allowed inside the stadiums just like the NFL.

Over the past few days another powerhouse football conference, the Big 10, also decided to play football this year.

Latest Stories: