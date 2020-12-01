Pac-12 moves game to Oregon after Santa Clara County sports ban

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Pac-12 game between Stanford and Oregon State has been moved to Reser Stadium in Oregon.

The conference made the announcement for the December 12 game on Tuesday.

The game was originally set to be played in Santa Clara County, but that has changed now that the county enforced a ban on sports due to coronavirus.

“The Pac-12 announced today that in order to comply with the newly issued Santa Clara Public Health Department directives and related restrictions on sport competitions, the December 12 football game between Stanford and Oregon State will now take place at Reser Stadium in Corvallis. The game time and broadcast information will be announced in the coming days. This decision was made consistent with the Pac-12’s commitment to adherence to all state and local public health orders and directives, and prioritization of the health and safety of our student-athletes.”” Pac-12 statement

It appears the county’s ban on professional, collegiate and youth sports isn’t keeping teams off the fields — just moving them elsewhere.

The San Francisco 49ers also announced they are temporarily moving to Arizona amid the ban, which closes any option to play in their home at Levi’s Stadium.

The county said in its order,

“All recreational activities that involve physical contact or close proximity to persons outside one’s household, including all contact sports, will be temporarily prohibited. People can continue to engage in outdoor athletics and recreation where social distancing can be maintained at all times.”